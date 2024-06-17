Car on the tracks hit by Brightline train in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach said a Brightline train hit a car on the tracks early Monday morning.

The agency posted on X that the incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. at George Bush Boulevard and Northeast Fifth Avenue.

The driver of the car was on the tracks when the gates came down.

No injuries were reported after the southbound train hit the vehicle.

The scene was cleared by 8:28 a.m., police said on X.