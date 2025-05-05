Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A suspect faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was fatally stabbed late Saturday night in Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at 11:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue North regarding an assault in progress.

When they arrived, deputies found a man dead from an apparent stabbing.

The sheriff's office said a person of interest, Adam Marshall, remained at the scene.

Detectives arrived to investigate the situation further.

The sheriff's office said its investigation revealed that Marshall was the aggressor and subsequently arrested him.

The motive for the stabbing has not been released.

Marshall is being held without bond. He is scheduled to have his first appearance in court on Monday.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the victim.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.