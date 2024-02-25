Street Painting Festival returns to Lake Worth Beach for 30th show

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — For the 30th year, Lake Worth Beach saw hundreds of artists turning the streets of downtown into a temporary museum.

The festival included student artists and more seasoned, featured artists working with different mediums on the pavement of around a dozen blocks in the city.

The event lasts until 7 p.m. Sunday.

One artist WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke to is Erik Greenwalt, from Pittsburgh, who also goes by "The Chalking Dad."

Victor Jorges/WPTV Erik Greenwalt, from Pittsburgh, painted a piece based on the popular kids' cartoon show: "Bluey."



He chose to paint a piece based on the popular kids' cartoon show: "Bluey."

He’s been participating in this festival since 2016.

"I've had the opportunity to travel all around the world doing festivals like this," he said. "It's important to be able to bring art to the people and a lot of folks never get the chance to get to an art museum."

Victor Jorges/WPTV Sandro Botticelli painted "The Birth of Venus" at the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival.



Some artists chose to draft original concepts with chalk on the ground, while others opted for renditions of some classics, like Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus."

Jorges also spoke to Robyn Pizzichiello, who organized this year's festival. She said the show’s success comes from the people in the city involved in putting it together, and the charisma from all the artists, both new and returning.

"You get to see so many different things that people love, and they are hobbies and they're able to put that out there,” she said. "You get to enjoy that just by walking the streets and having a good drink and eating some good food."

Next year’s date has not been finalized, but organizers say the event usually takes place at the end of February.

