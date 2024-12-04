Salvation Army of Lake Worth needs volunteer bell-ringers this holiday season

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — After having to skip out on the holiday season last year, the Salvation Army of Lake Worth is back with a yearly tradition.

But they now need the community's help to make this season a successful one.

This year, shoppers in Lake Worth are walking out of stores to find the iconic sound of bells and that familiar red kettle, a sight they haven’t seen in over a year.

“The Salvation Army of Lake Worth Corps and the Lake Worth area kind of went through some changes, we actually missed out on an entire kettle season,” said Sergeant Ronnie Gainey.

The Salvation Army’s symbol of holiday giving is back — but Gainey says the organization is facing a shortage of volunteer bell-ringers, now making it tough to reach the group's fundraising goal of $90,000.

“We’re just trying to get our footprint back in the community and say hey, we’re here, we never left, let’s get started and go again,” said Gainey.

Fewer volunteers means fewer donations, which could impact local families who rely on the Salvation Army’s support. Hiring bell-ringers is also an option, but it comes with challenges.

“The challenge is the bottom line, and so when we have paid bell-ringers, that’s a salary and that has to come from somewhere,” said Gainey. “That’s money that would usually go back into the community.”

WPTV Volunteers Quinten Glover and Irving Shinard.



He also says many volunteer bell-ringers of the Red Kettle Campaign have been recipients of the programs offered by the Salvation Army — people like veterans Quinten Glover and Irving Shinard.

“We get to interact with a lot of people, he and I this time of year are both away from our families. We have a family environment at the center of hope, so we want to give back,” said Glover.

“There’s so much that the Salvation Army does that encompasses the entire community, but all the things we do require community assistance as well,” said Gainey.

For those who cannot volunteer, the Salvation Army does accept donations, and virtual ringers who commit to finding others to support to this year's Red Kettle Campaign.

Those interested in volunteering can go here to register.