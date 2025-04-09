Restoration of iconic Gulfstream Hotel in Lake Worth Beach gaining momentum

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — For more than 15 years, the historic Gulfstream Hotel has sat vacant—its once-grand halls silent, its future uncertain. But after years of delays, legal battles, and development hurdles, the iconic property is finally showing signs of life.

Construction is now underway at the nearly century-old hotel, and General Manager Lawrence Cassenti said big changes are on the horizon.

"Coming down Lake Avenue, this is going to be the last thing you see before you hit the waterway," said Cassenti.

The Gulfstream Hotel, built in 1925, has long been considered a centerpiece of downtown Lake Worth Beach. Plans to renovate the hotel were first approved by the city years ago, but progress was repeatedly stalled due to lawsuits, permitting issues, and public pushback.

Now, with the exterior structure reinforced and supplies already ordered, Cassenti said the restoration is moving forward on a tight but steady timeline.

"We're expected to have a soft opening by the end of this year and a grand opening by early 2026," he said.

The project, largely funded by the city's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), briefly faced concerns over proposed legislation in Tallahassee that would eliminate CRAs statewide. But Cassenti said that, for now, the project is still on track—despite the lingering uncertainty and challenges like tariffs on construction materials.

Once completed, the Gulfstream Hotel will feature a restaurant, spa, swimming pool, and other upscale amenities—all while maintaining the building's original Mediterranean Revival architecture.

Cassenti believes the revitalized hotel will be a major boost to the local economy, bringing new jobs and giving visitors more reasons to stay and explore.

"All these houses and cottages in certain places, Palm Way, they're rented to people who come from out of state to see Florida," said longtime resident Tommy Reese.

Other neighbors said they're just excited to see movement after so many years.

"It's a big building by the shore, and having seen it empty—as a place that used to have activity and music—this feels long overdue," said Vincent Cerniglia.

In the coming months, residents can expect visible progress at the site. Cassenti said new windows, repairs to the building's exterior, and general clean-up efforts are all underway—and by the end of the summer, locals should start to see dramatic changes.