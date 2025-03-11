Proposed cultural campus in Lake Worth Beach sparks debate over costs

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A major development proposal could reshape downtown Lake Worth Beach, but at what cost?

Brooklyn-based developer and art collector Arthur Wiener is proposing a mixed-use cultural campus, featuring a 33,000-square-foot museum dedicated to arts, a 110-unit apartment complex, and a new parking garage. The project aims to bring an artistic and economic boost to the city, but concerns are mounting over the potential financial burden on taxpayers.

City Commissioners Divided on Costs

While city leaders acknowledge that a museum aligns with Lake Worth Beach's arts-focused identity, some are questioning the financial impact of the proposed parking structure, which involves both city and Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) funding.

"The idea of an art museum in Lake Worth is an obvious fit, so that part is no problem," said Commissioner Christopher McVoy.

However, McVoy has expressed concerns about the cost of the parking garage and the lack of a clear financial breakdown.

"I can't look them in the eye and say I've looked at the numbers, I've looked at the analysis, and I know what this is going to do to businesses downtown to go to paid parking," McVoy said. "Despite endless efforts… to get numbers, I'm not getting them. Show us the financial analysis of how we're going to pay back what we owe on this parking garage if we pay this thing.

Commissioner Sarah Malega, on the other hand, believes it's too soon to talk numbers, emphasizing that negotiations are still ongoing.

"To have that conversation now would be unjust and unfair. We haven't voted on any final contracts; they are still in negotiation," Malega said.

Malega also points to the potential return on investment, stating that with an estimated 50,000 visitors annually, the museum could generate revenue and boost local businesses making Lake Worth Beach a Destination location.

"When you want foot traffic, and you want people to come, you have to be able to offer the parking spots," Malega added. "Alot of our residents downtown do not have their own parking pad, or their own driveways, they park on the street, and the residents close to downtown don't want everyone parking in front of their house when they come downtown, so it's really a win-win for the residents and the visitors.

Residents are split on the proposal. The project has sparked debate among residents, with some worried about the use of public funds, while others see it as an opportunity for economic growth.

"To spend $20 million to give to a developer is reckless," said resident Jill Karlin. "Our community cannot afford that, if he [the developer] holds the note and we default on the note, he will own the garage out right. Right now, we have a parking garage at the Bohemian, which is empty.

But Todd Ketcham, another resident, sees the project as a positive step for the city's arts reputation.

"We need tax revenue. The city has long touted itself as an artist haven—why would we not want a museum in our downtown?" Ketcham said. "Do I think 50,000 visitors is going to happen in the first year?...no, but look at the attendance numbers for the Norton when they first opened and look at them now."

What's Next?

If approved, the parking garage would be built first, the museum would follow in 2027, with the residential portion expected in 2028.

The city commission will decide on the parking agreement at its next meeting on March 18.