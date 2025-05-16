Pinecrest and I.A. Banks cemeteries in Lake Worth Beach receive long-needed protection

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — After years of advocacy and concerns raised by community members, the historic Pinecrest and I.A. Banks cemeteries in Lake Worth Beach are now better protected thanks to new fencing.

City crews recently completed a project aimed at enhancing the security of these cherished burial sites, which had suffered from vandalism and neglect.

The endeavor to secure the cemeteries has been a decade-long journey.

The city owns both sites and securing funding for the fencing required approval from city officials.

The project garnered significant attention when families formed a human chain in protest last year, underscoring their desire for greater protection for their ancestors' resting places.

The new black fencing, which represents a meticulous investment of approximately $548,000, stands as a testament to the community’s persistence.

Elaine White, a resident whose family members are buried at I.A. Banks cemetery, expressed her gratitude.

"I have my grandmother, my son, my mother, my family members— they’re all here," she said. Whenever I do leave this Earth, I would like to be here."

"The whole corner looks different. It looks so upgraded here; it gives them the respect they deserve," White stated, reflecting on the changes.

This critical infrastructure project was made possible through funding from the city's penny sales tax, which allocates money for infrastructure.

The breakdown of funds includes $438,832.55 for Pinecrest Cemetery and $109,445.44 for I.A. Banks Cemetery.

Money made from plot purchases will help maintain the sites.

Vice Mayor Sarah Melega emphasized the importance of the project, stating, "It was important because it’s a final resting space, and it should be a place of respect."

She credits the community for their relentless care and advocacy, suggesting that the human chain protest played a pivotal role in persuading the city commission to act.

“I think there’s a lot of history in these cemeteries,” Melega added, highlighting the respect that community members hold for their ancestors buried on the grounds.

Retha Lowe, who has family members interred in both cemeteries, shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I’m so glad! I go by every day and look at it. What a great job they did.” She emphasized the significance of these cemeteries to the local black community, stating, “It’s our cemetery, and all the people in our area are buried there.”

Lowe was part of a human chain I covered back in 2023 calling for the fencing saying the city has been neglecting their loved ones after years of unanswered complaints that people would cut through on their bikes, leave trash, and vandalize the sites.

"That chain link that we did human chain link, that was the key" said Lowe.

Debra Robert, one of the organizers behind the protest, researched black cemeteries and their stewardship as part of her campaign for protection.

She reached out to Dr. Antionette Jackson, a professor of anthropology and founder of the Black Cemetery Network, leading to I.A. Banks Cemetery's official registration on a national network that aids in preserving and raising awareness of these historic sites.

“It will help in keeping it preserved, protected, and remembered for all time,” Robert said.

When asked about what the ancestors would think of the recent initiatives, Elaine White remarked, “I think they would smile; I think they would be happy.”

“I think they’re just jumping over joy, in heaven,” Lowe said, sharing her sentiment.

The recent fencing not only serves practical purposes of safety and security, but it also reaffirms the community's commitment to honoring and preserving their heritage.

As Lake Worth Beach moves forward, this milestone marks a significant step in acknowledging and respecting the legacy of its historical black cemeteries.