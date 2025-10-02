PBSO looking for suspect who vandalized buildings in Lake Worth Beach with antisemitic messages

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating a series of vandalism incidents around Lake Worth Beach, which allegedly include "disturbing" antisemitic messages.

PBSO says in a social media post that between September and October, five incidents of vandalism were reported.

Investigators say the word "Kirk" was spray painted on signs of businesses, and that more recent incidents included antisemitic messages.

They say the vandalism has occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. PBSO did not specify where the vandalism happened.

The suspect is described as a thin white male wearing a baseball cap. PBSO asks anyone with information about the suspect to call 1-800-458-TIPS.