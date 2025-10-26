PBSO asking for HELP identifying vehicle burglary suspects

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men investigators say were involved in a vehicle burglary in Lake Worth Beach.

According to deputies, the burglary happened on Friday, Oct. 24, just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wingfield Street. During the incident, detectives say one suspect was seen breaking into the vehicle while the second suspect acted as a lookout.

No additional information about the suspects’ identities has been released, and it’s unclear if anything was taken from the vehicle.

Detectives are now urging anyone who may recognize the suspects, or who has information about the burglary, to contact Detective James Shackelford at ShackelfordJ@pbso.org or call 561-688-4143.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

No further details were released. Deputies say the investigation remains active.