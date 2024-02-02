New electric shuttles approved for downtown Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Visitors and residents in Lake Worth Beach will soon have a new way to get around town in an environmentally friendly way.

The Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency on Jan. 30 unanimously approved a one-year contract to fund new electric shuttles in the downtown historic district.

An agreement between the CRA and the Circuit Transit company will assist with funding the operations of up to two environmentally friendly vehicles.

Individuals will be able to request on-demand service through the use of the Circuit app for a fee or by waving down a driver.

The CRA said the service is being paid for with both CRA and city funds.

"I am pleased that the City is exploring the Circuit service to see how it may fit with our residents," Mayor Betty Resch said in a statement. "We are at a point in time where different transit modes will be necessary. Once again, Lake Worth Beach is on the forefront of new solutions."

Circuit Transit operates in more than 40 markets and eight states.

"This will not only help people move from location to location with ease but also offer services at a low price point and do so in a way that is friendlier to the environment than a car or bus," Joan Oliva, executive director of the Lake Worth Beach CRA, said.

The service will initially have vehicles operating from noon-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A start date for the service has not been announced.