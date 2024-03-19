Motorcyclist, 46, dies in hit-and-run crash with car at I-95 ramp in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 46-year-old Riviera Beach man died after his motorcycle was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a car at an Interstate 95 ramp early Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

An unnamed person of interest has been identified as a possible driver, PBSO said.

The crash was reported at 10th Avenue and I-95 at 1:26 a.m.

Harris Zwaguan Zeophieldious Harris was riding a 2023 Taizhou Veloce eastbound on 10th Avenue North and stopped at the intersection with the I-95 southbound on-ramp, according to the PBSO crash report.

A 2007 Chevy Cobalt was traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue North approaching the back of the motorcycle.

The Chevy failed to stop for the motorcycle and it hit the bike. Harris was ejected and came to rest in the inside lane east of the intersection.

The Chevy stopped on the outside lane east of the intersection but the driver fled the scene eastbound on 10th Avenue North and then southbound on H Street north.

Harris was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he later died shortly later.

The Chevy was identified and located with parts at the scene matching missing pieces from the truck, PBSO said. The damage to the vehicle is consistent with the collision.