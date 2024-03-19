Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Motorcyclist accused of DUI manslaughter in St. Patrick's Day night crash

Passenger on motorcycle died
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
deadly-crash-generic
Posted at 4:55 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 16:55:56-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 31-year-old Pompano Beach man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a woman riding on his motorcycle was killed in a crash with a car on St. Patrick's Day night, Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Pedro Hernandez Mendez, 31, was arrested early Monday and also was cited for driving without a license.

The crash was reported at 9:16 p.m. Sunday at the southbound Interstate 95-Forest Hill Boulevard overpass in West Palm Beach, FHP said.

Mendez was driving southbound on I-95 in his 2015 Suzuki GSK motorcycle behind a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by a 44-year-old West Palm Beach man.

A third vehicle was merging from the inside shoulder onto the inside lane ahead of the Corolla.

The car slowed for the vehicle and shifted to the right.

Mendez failed to stop, slow or maneuver to avoid a collision with the Corolla, FHP said.

The motorcycle overturned with the driver and passenger ejected. They came to rest on the center lane of southbound I-95.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Mendez was taken to Saint Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with incapacitating injuries, according to FHP.

The Corolla driver had no reported injuries, FHP said.

Hit-and-run crash

Lake Worth Beach

Motorcyclist, 46, dies in hit-and-run crash with car at I-95 ramp

Allen Cone
12:09 PM, Mar 19, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.