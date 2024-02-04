Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Man lying on tracks killed by Brightline train, PBSO says

Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 15:29:14-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man lying on train tracks was struck and killed by a Brightline train on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 2:21 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a death investigation at 103 Lucerne Ave.

Surveillance cameras showed a southbound Brightline train strike a Hispanic male lying on the outside rail, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

This investigation is open and ongoing, PBSO said.

The man was pronounced dead by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

A Brightline train fatally struck a man in Indian River County on Jan. 30, 2024.

Region Indian River County

Brightline train traveling 120 mph in Indian River Co. fatally strikes man

Scott Sutton
6:17 PM, Jan 30, 2024

 Brightline and freight trains use the Florida East Coast Railway tracks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.