Man lying on tracks killed by Brightline train, PBSO says

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man lying on train tracks was struck and killed by a Brightline train on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 2:21 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a death investigation at 103 Lucerne Ave.

Surveillance cameras showed a southbound Brightline train strike a Hispanic male lying on the outside rail, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

This investigation is open and ongoing, PBSO said.

The man was pronounced dead by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Brightline and freight trains use the Florida East Coast Railway tracks.