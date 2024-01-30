Man, 29, fatally struck by Brightline train traveling 120 mph in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man walking on the tracks was hit and killed by a Brightline train Monday night in Indian River County, deputies said.

A train conductor for Brightline called 911 just before 10 p.m. after the train struck the pedestrian.

The collision happened north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Highlands Drive.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Jaworski said pedestrians are not allowed in that area, and there is not a lot of light in the area.

The victim, identified as Wesley Allen Ducheneaux, 29, of Vero Beach was walking southbound on the tracks, while the train was northbound to Orlando.

Jaworski said the train was going 120 mph when it hit the victim.

About 61 passengers were on board at the time of the crash, and they were transferred to different Brightline train.

A deputy was flagged down by a woman in the area looking for her boyfriend who disappeared after an argument. Investigators said they were able to determine that the man killed was her boyfriend.

The sheriff's office said an investigation is looking into whether the death was a suicide or an accident.