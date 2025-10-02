Lake Worth Middle School shooter shares 'biggest regret,' hopes for second chance after prison release

WATCH BELOW: School shooter tells WPTV he hopes for 2nd chance after prison release

A shooting happened in the final minutes of the final day of school before summer break, just outside a classroom at Lake Worth Middle School.

Investigators said one shot was fired by a 13-year-old student, claiming the life of beloved teacher Barry Grunow.

It's been more than 25 years since the shooting on May 26, 2000. The shooter, Nathaniel Brazill, was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill.

With less than three years left on his 28-year prison sentence, Brazill spoke one-on-one with WPTV anchor Hollani Davis inside Quincy Annex, a correctional institution outside Tallahassee, about the moment that changed his life and his decades behind bars.

"I don't remember pulling the trigger," Brazill recalled. "I think the gun went off, and then I ran."

Summer Break Goodbye Turns Deadly

Earlier in the day, Brazill was suspended for his involvement in a water balloon fight. Investigators said the seventh-grade student left school, went home to retrieve a gun he stole from his grandfather, and returned to campus.

School surveillance video shows Brazill walking down a hallway just moments before he fired a single shot at Grunow.

Brazill told WPTV he wanted to say goodbye to two of his best friends before summer break, but Mr. Grunow would not let him inside his classroom. That's when Brazill pulled out a 25-caliber handgun and shot Grunow in the head.

"I took the gun out, trying to scare [Mr. Grunow] into letting me talk to them, and then the gun went off," said Brazill. "My biggest regret is that one day."

Who Is Barry Grunow?

Grunow, 35, was a well-loved husband, father to two kids, teacher and basketball coach.

Today, the gym at Lake Worth Middle School still bears his name. A college scholarship formed in his honor helps provide financial support to students pursuing careers in education.

Grunow's wife, Pam, teachers, students and friends all respectfully declined to be interviewed for this story.

At the time of his death, students recounted how much they liked and admired Mr. Grunow. WPTV interviewed numerous community members who said, "Barry was a committed father, a committed family man," and his "passion for teaching was very great."

Brazill said he also thought fondly of Grunow.

"I think he was more outgoing than most others," said Brazill.

Life Behind Bars

Brazill is counting down the days until his scheduled release on May 18, 2028. He stands by the claim that he never intended to fire the gun and said he has worked to become a productive person in prison.

"I've tried to pick up the pieces of my life that were shattered that day, and I've strived to continue to better myself," Brazill said.

Brazill earned his GED at 16, became a paralegal at 18, and received his law certification three years later.

Brazill believes his grievance writing contributed to his being transferred to 20 different prison facilities over the years.

"I have a tendency to make prison officials angry," said Brazill.

As an inmate, he has represented himself in his own lawsuits against the Florida Department of Corrections. In September 2024, a jury found that prison officials violated his First Amendment rights in a lawsuit that claimed the transfers were retaliation for speaking out against treatment and conditions.

WPTV WPTV anchor Hollani Davis speaks to Nathaniel Brazill in prison.

The judge who presided over the trial spoke in open court in support of how Brazill handled the case.

"I know you have desires at some point to be a lawyer, and I hope you have those opportunities because you have a great deal of skill in doing what you're doing," said Judge Kent Wetherell.

Brazill said Wetherell's words were encouraging and motivating.

"For him to take recognition of my accomplishment, it really gave me a lot of motivation to keep going," Brazill said.

Brazill said inmates have sought out his legal assistance for help with their cases while he's been incarcerated, and he wants to complete law school after his release with the goal of making a new name for himself in the courtroom.

He was asked if he believes people will respect him outside of prison.

"This is a nation of second chances," Brazill replied.

An Unscripted Apology

Brazill said what he wants most is the opportunity to show his remorse and apologize to the people he hurt most. If granted the chance, he said he'll start with the Grunow family.

"I don't want to write out a script that sounds made up and manufactured. I want a face-to-face opportunity to make a heartfelt expression," Brazill said.

He plans to return home to live in Palm Beach County. He said his first stop will be to visit his mother, where she is buried, to let her know he made it out, even though he believes in some ways he will also be confined to a prison within.

"I do carry the guilt of that with me. I cannot separate that from my life. That is a part of the story of my life," Brazill said. "It is something I do carry today, and I'm probably going to carry it for the rest of my days."