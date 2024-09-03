Watch Now
Lake Worth gallery owner loses over $6,000 of artwork to a thief that switched price tags

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Gary Kroman is a Lake Worth artist who sells his work in a boutique downtown. On Aug. 10, Kroman says a man entered the business on 700 block of Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach and switched price tags from his gallery.

Now, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are in the hunt for the suspect. They said the thief took $6,500 worth of Kroman’s artwork and only paid about $50.

“It feels like someone punched you in the stomach and the air went out of you," stated Kroman. "It took a lot time to do, it’s an important piece.”

Kroman says video footage captures the suspect walking in and swapping out the price tags of two art pieces.

One piece was valued at $5,000 and was swapped with a $22 price tag. Another piece was a hand-painted skateboard that went for on $1,200 and was swapped with a $35 price tag.

Kroman said a recently employed boutique worker rang up the suspect unaware of the real value of the artwork.

“Pretty slick to think about, all you have to do is more around stickers on something and then you’ve got what you want," shared Kroman.

Kroman said he takes pride in his art and that is worth more to him than the money he lost.

“It was pretty painstaking," stated Kroman. "It was all hand work that’s detailed and fine lined and all that stuff. A lot of thinking went into this.”

Kroman seeks answers and hopes to recover his artwork. PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

