Lake Worth Beach to undergo new era with restoration of Gulfstream Hotel

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The City of Lake Worth Beach is planning a groundbreaking ceremony for the Gulfstream Hotel restoration project next week.

"It's so exciting to think that it's going to come back to life. It's a total icon," Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch said.

Resch said the hotel was the heart of the city, but has been closed for nearly two decades. Gulfstream opened in 1925 at a cost of $600,000 and closed in 2005.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch said the Gulfstream is a "historic hotel. It survived the hurricanes."



"It's a historic hotel, it survived the hurricanes. It's had a very long history. It was the gathering place for dinner. Let's go out for drinks," Resch said. "My brother's wedding reception was there. People have history there. I used to stay there when I would come to visit."

There's no set date on when it could reopen but Resch said staff members have been busy going through the historic hotel preparing it for some much-anticipated restorations.

Lake Worth Beach Gulfstream Hotel captured in art Todd Wilson

"This has just been something we've been holding our breath for years, please come and do something right, and finally the right people came along, and they know what they're doing and they're going to do it," Resch said.

The hotel sits along Lake Avenue, just west of Bryant Park, before you get to the bridge to the beach.

"It's going to be great, it's great location. It's across from the park it's close to the ocean," Larry Keyes, who was sitting at a beach table with his dog Bernie.

He said he walks by the hotel weekly as he goes for his walk down Lake Avenue.

"It's a beautiful building. It's just dilapidated. When it's fixed up it'll be gorgeous," Keyes said.

The main building is historic and will be restored but Resch said a new building will be constructed alongside the hotel, adding rooms and conference areas, a rooftop pool, spa and other amenities as well as residential and retail space.

When the Gulfstream Hotel reopens, guests are estimated to spend $7.4 million annually, according to an impact study from 2022.

That money is expected to benefit nearby businesses like Dave's Last Resort and Raw Bar, which is located blocks down from the hotel.

"It's going to bring a lot new people to the area that we haven't seen before," Matthew Harman, a manager with Dave's Last Resort, said.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Matthew Harman is a manager with Dave's Last Resort, which has been around for 25 years and relies on foot traffic.



According to Harman the restaurant has been around for 25 years and relies on foot traffic, welcoming locals and visitors alike.

"I have had a lot of people ask about it, if it's going to reopen or not," said Harman. "It should benefit the whole area."

The Gulfstream Hotel reopening for others is considered priceless

"That building has so much memories to it," Sean Henzel said.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Sean Henzel says when he was growing up, his family would stay at the Gulfstream Hotel before going to the beach.



He said when he was growing up, his family would stay at the Gulfstream Hotel before going to the beach.

"I hope I'm alive to see it, cause I'm old," Henzel said.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"I'm honored to have had a part in the decision to bring us to this historic moment that will bring back the Gulfstream hotel," Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Reinaldo Diaz said. "I'm looking forward to the hotel's success because this is more than a restoration. It's being brought back to us even better than it has ever been. A truly historic moment for Lake Worth Beach."