Lake Worth Beach to tackle vandalism at public park restrooms

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — City leaders in Lake Worth Beach say they're working toward a solution to constant vandalism at public park restrooms — a problem that has cost both time and money for years.

At a recent city commission meeting, leaders revisited the issue at public bathrooms in Sunset and Bryant Park.

"Think of all the time and money we've spent replacing this, replacing that," Mayor Betty Resch said in a commission meeting earlier this month.

Interim City Manager Jamie Brown explained the scope of the damage.

"Unfortunately, more often than not, people are knocking those off the wall, which means we are redoing plumbing," Brown said.

A controversial suggestion

Mayor Betty Resch floated the idea of adding locks and charging 50 cents for entry.

"Let's have a lock on the door, where you have to pay to get in," Resch said during the meeting. "If you have to go to the bathroom, you have to pay 50 cents."

That idea drew mixed reactions.

"Pay for it?... No, gotta keep on moving," said parkgoer Joel Santisteban, who added he appreciates that Florida's parks are freely accessible.

Resident Greg Richter said while it may not be the answer, "it's certainly something worth a conversation."

Pushing for answers

WPTV reached out to Mayor Resch, who told us she made the comment out of frustration, but stands by the city's decision to invest in tougher upgrades.

"We've had an issue with our public bathrooms, especially in Bryant Park," Resch said. "They are here for the convenience of our citizens and people have taken advantage of them."

The city is spending nearly $100,000 on improvements, including concrete sinks, sturdier dividers, and tile that's harder to damage and easier to clean.

But residents say enforcement still matters.

"They just got that torn up about a month ago. Sinks knocked off the wall and toilets busted," Richter said.

Mayor Resch told WPTV that PBSO is stepping up patrols, especially overnight.

"We cannot afford to have a 24-hour or 12-hour security guard at every bathroom," she said.

What's next

Resch said new sinks have already been ordered, and the upgrades are expected to be completed in the coming months.

WPTV is tracking whether these fixes hold up.

