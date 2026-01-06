Lake Worth Beach ramps up voter education ahead of March charter referendum

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — City officials in Lake Worth Beach are increasing efforts to educate voters ahead of a special referendum election in March that will ask residents to weigh in on five proposed changes to the city charter.

Mail-in ballots are scheduled to go out at the end of January, and while there are no city commission races on the ballot this year, voters will be asked to decide on five charter amendments during the March 10 election.

City commissioners approved the referendum questions in December, and city leaders say the focus now is on ensuring voters understand what each question would do — without advocating for a yes or no vote.

"There are always misconceptions, that's the whole point in doing the forums and some of these are updating language," said Jamie Brown, Lake Worth Beach's interim city manager.

To help clarify the proposals, the city will host four public town halls throughout January. During those meetings, city staff will walk through each referendum question and answer questions from residents.

By law, city officials are prohibited from advocating for or against any of the measures and can only provide factual information.

"We have a couple of things in the city that can't be modified just by charter," Brown said.

Two of the ballot questions focus on leasing city-owned property, including parcels at the beach and downtown. Those amendments would ask voters whether to allow lease terms of up to 99 years.

Currently, the city charter limits leases to less than 30 years east of A1A and less than 20 years west of A1A.

City officials stress the proposed changes do not approve any specific development project like the previously proposed H.O.R.I.Z.O.N plan, which featured a Hyatt-branded hotel and a redesigned Jack Nicklaus golf course along the city's oceanfront.

"We have a lot of potential here and a lot of opportunity, and again it just comes down to what do people feel the future should be here in Lake Worth Beach," Brown said. "But we want to give them the opportunity to voice their opinion and tell us whether our charter language is outdated in some spots, and needs to be updated or needs to stay the same."

The remaining charter questions address election procedures, the process for hiring a city manager, and removing outdated references to city police and fire departments that no longer exist.

"Hopefully everyone has an opportunity to get all the facts before they actually receive their mail-in ballot," Brown said.

The first town hall is scheduled for Jan. 8, with the final meeting planned for Jan. 28. All meetings will take place ahead of Election Day on March 10. The city says additional information will also be made available online for residents unable to attend in person.

Meeting Schedule & Locations:

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

6 PM - 9 PM

Haitian Peniel Church

2000 North D Street

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

6 PM - 9 PM

Osborne Community Center

1699 Wingfield Street

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

6 PM - 9 PM

Lake Worth Beach City Library

15 North M Street

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

6 PM - 9 PM

Lake Worth Beach Casino Complex Ballroom

10 South Ocean Boulevard

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

