Lake Worth Beach Junior Lifeguard Program prepares the next generation of lifeguards

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — For many South Florida residents, the water is why we live here. And in Lake Worth Beach, a group of kids is training to become lifeguards through firsthand experiences.

We listened as the teens showcased what they have learned already this summer.

In the water, there's a saying that life and death can happen in a matter of seconds. It's preached to the students here at the Lake Worth Beach Junior Lifeguard Program.

"I like the ocean in a way because it brings life into my soul," said 17-year-old Adrian Bellido.

For the past three years, he has dedicated every summer to the program.

"It was so fun. We did flag distance runs, run-swim-run, and all of those other events and competitions," Bellido said.

Right now, he is just a junior lifeguard, but once he completes the course, he knows this is his life's calling.

"I've learned that the ocean can be both fun and dangerous," Bellido said. "It can be dangerous because we have to look out for sharks and jellyfish. We just manage the beach so beachgoers can do whatever."

The program was started in 1996 by the city of Lake Worth Beach. Since then, several kids have graduated and saved countless lives.

However, this is not your regular summer camp.

"It's a competition team; we come in and train these kids on different competitive skills," Kyle Bostwick, a program instructor, said.

Once the four-week program is done, the kids go to a national competition, swimming in open waters with many different conditions.

"The first year it was nerve-wrecking with all of the big waves here, but I joined the swim team, and it got me way more comfortable," Aidan Melcher, a junior lifeguard, said.

"It's just really good with our teams. No matter what's going on in our lives, there will always be a good friend right by you," Coral Bauer, a fellow junior lifeguard, said.

The kids work in groups and gave us a firsthand look at what one of the rescue missions looks like.

"I've learned the most how to handle the currents, the big waves, and how to let it work for you," Melcher said.

"It's mostly fun and calming, too. It's just like you feel free," Bauer said.