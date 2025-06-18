Lake Worth Beach considers permits for groups feeding the homeless in public parks

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — In Bryant Park, the smell of garlic chicken and cheesy cauliflower drifts through the breeze, as volunteers hand out meals and bottled water to anyone who needs it.

WATCH BELOW: 'We want people to be able to come to the park,' Commissioner Mimi May says

This city is considering permits for groups feeding the homeless in public parks

Twice a week, the Palm Beach County chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) gathers here to feed the hungry—no questions asked.

But a new proposal from Lake Worth Beach city leaders could bring that tradition to a halt—or at least, push it out of the park.

City commissioners are considering requiring permits for food-sharing events in public spaces. For groups like DSA, it's a move they say would make their work financially unsustainable.

"What we don't receive in donations and community resources, we make up for it out of our own pocket," said Melissa Salerno, a DSA organizer. "So, they want to institute permitting and then liability insurance… we're out, we can't afford it."

Salerno said the group is serving more people each week as inflation and housing costs push more residents toward food insecurity. The accessibility of Bryant Park, located in the heart of the city and near bus stops, is what makes it ideal for those they serve.

WPTV Democratic Socialists of America organizer Melissa Salerno shares concerns if the city ends up requiring permits for feeding the public.

"We all like to think that we are not just a couple of emergencies away from being in this situation ourselves," she added.

DSA isn't the only group concerned. Veteran activist Cindy Phillips with "Food Not Bombs" said the pattern is familiar. Years ago, her group was forced out of West Palm Beach under similar pressure.

"We're here because the people are here," Phillips said. "If the people weren't hungry, we wouldn't be here."

But Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Mimi May said the city is trying to balance compassion with order—pointing to concerns raised by residents about park cleanliness and safety.

"It's not necessarily a matter of trying to have them stop feeding," May said. "We just don't want it to be in the parks."

WPTV Veteran activist Cindy Phillips with 'Food Not Bombs' says the demand for food is ever present and hopes the city doesn't force the group out of the park.

May said many of the groups offering food are based outside the city and are using Lake Worth Beach amenities without permits that residents and local organizations would typically need to reserve public space.

"We want people to be fed," she said, "but we also are a city of 45,000 people, and we want people to be able to come to the park."

The proposed ordinance is still in the early stages. The city's attorney, Christy Goddeau, said she is reviewing court rulings from West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale—two cities that previously attempted to restrict similar food-sharing events in parks. The goal is to develop a legally sound proposal to bring before commissioners this summer.

In the meantime, DSA said they're looking for other community partners and private spaces to continue their efforts—while also preparing for a legal challenge if necessary.

"We are preparing to potentially go the distance and see if we can enter some sort of legality, if need be," Salerno said, "but I really hope it doesn't come to that."