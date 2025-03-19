Lake Worth Beach commission approves $8.5 million parking garage

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Relief may be on the way for drivers struggling to find parking in downtown Lake Worth Beach. The city commission has approved plans for an $8.5 million parking garage on K Street—just a block away from Lilo's Streetfood and Bar. But some business owners and residents in the area still have questions about how it will all work.

"As a downtown merchant, we definitely need a parking garage," said Andy Amoroso, a local business owner who supports the plan.

By evening hours, business owners say parking becomes a headache for many. Joe Lipovich, owner of Lilo's Streetfood and Bar, said his customers and staff often have to walk several blocks just to get to the restaurant.

"The parking lots are full behind here, the streets are full, customers are parking three, four blocks away," Lipovich said.

The parking garage was approved in a 3 to 2 vote by the Lake Worth Beach city commission. The goal is to improve parking and generate revenue for the city. The project will be funded through a public-private partnership that includes city funds, loans, and private investment.

Still, not everyone is on board with how quickly the decision was made. Commissioner Reinaldo Diaz voiced concerns about the lack of detail regarding how parking management will be handled once the garage is built.

"We're making a lot of decisions, like the one made last night, with a lot of the things on the equation not yet determined," Diaz said. "One of the main things is how are we going to handle parking management downtown."

Residents and workers alike are wondering whether parking permits or discounted rates for locals will be part of the plan.

"That's the other thing that hasn't been discussed," Diaz added. "It's definitely been mentioned, and it's a very likely goal. It needs to be determined how far that permit range is going to go."

For Lipovich, those details matter—especially during big events like St. Patrick's Day, when parking can be nearly impossible.

"My staff are five to six blocks away," Lipovich said. "We have to remind them to leave early to get here on time."

With the vote finalized, the parking garage now moves into the design and development phase, with construction expected to be completed by 2026.