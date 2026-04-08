Lake Worth Beach aims high with competitive pay in city manager search

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The search for a new city manager in Lake Worth Beach is underway, but it’s not just the candidate pool drawing attention — it’s the proposed salary range that’s raising eyebrows among residents.

The city has been without a permanent city manager since December 2023. The previous manager earned about $200,000 annually.

WATCH: Proposed salary for city manager raises eyebrows

Salary range for Lake Worth Beach city manager raises eyebrows

Now, city leaders are considering offering between $285,000 and $345,000 to attract a replacement — a range that would make the position one of the highest paid in Palm Beach County.

That number has prompted mixed reactions from the community.

“How do I get that job?” one resident joked.

Others expressed concern about the cost.

“I think that’s a lot of money,” another resident said.

Even Mayor Betty Resch acknowledged the sticker shock.

“It does sound like a lot of money,” Resch said.

However, the mayor says the higher salary range is intentional and necessary to attract experienced, high-level leadership.

“Here’s the thing, Lake Worth, seven square miles — we have more going on,” Resch said. “When I talk to mayors from other cities, they’re like, wait a minute — a golf course, a beach, a water utility, a sewer utility, Lake Worth has a lot going on.”

City officials argue the complexity of managing multiple services and assets justifies a more competitive salary.

The proposed range would place Lake Worth Beach in line with — or above — other municipalities in the county, including:



Boca Raton: around $300,000

Boynton Beach: about $289,000

Delray Beach: roughly $264,000

Even smaller municipalities like Royal Palm Beach and Riviera Beach offer salaries in the mid-$250,000 range.

At the county level, Joe Abruzzo, the administrator for Palm Beach County, earns about $425,000.

Still, for many residents, the key question is whether the higher pay is justified with taxpayer dollars.

“Well, I want to know what the qualifications are for that kind of raise,” one resident said.

Others see the salary as an investment in leadership.

“It’s an important job — pay some decent money, you should get a good person to work it,” another resident said.

But not everyone is convinced that a higher salary will lead to meaningful change.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and the city seems to be not going anywhere quick,” another resident said.

Mayor Resch says the city is focused on finding a candidate with the right experience and ability to handle the demands of the job, with hopes of filling the position by early summer.

“We need somebody that can do that, that’s worth it, that will take it that seriously,” Resch said.

The search is still in its early stages. City leaders say they are working to balance offering a competitive salary while maintaining transparency throughout the hiring process.