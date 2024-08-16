Watch Now
Jury awards postal worker $5.6 million in accident involving city garbage truck

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman first broke this story back in June
The city of Lake Worth Beach has been fighting to keep jurors in a future lawsuit from seeing a video of a wreck involving a city pickup truck and a postal worker.
JURY AWARDS POSTAL WORKER $5.6 MILLION DOLLARS FROM CITY OF LAKE WORTH
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A jury in Palm Beach County awarded postal worker Christy Trimbath more than $5.5 million.

She was struck by a city garbage truck while she was removing mail from her van and was thrown 15 feet.

Trimbath's lawyer said she became too disabled to work as a result of the wreck.

WPTV broke the story of Trimbath's crash and struggles in June.

Video of 'violent, graphic' crash that injured postal worker to be shown in court

That's when Lake Worth Beach attorney Ann Breeden argued that the video from a surveillance camera should not be allowed to be seen by jurors, calling the video, disturbing, violent and graphic.

Trimbath's attorney Scott Smith countered that the video was the "best evidence to provide to the jury to try our facts in this case."

The video was allowed to play during the weeklong trial that ended with jurors awarding the former postal carrier $5,647.314.

To collect the money, the Florida State Legislature must approve of the award as an appropriation.

