Iguana invasion shuts down Lake Worth High School pool indefinitely

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The swimming pool at Lake Worth High School has shut down indefinitely.

This comes after a large number of iguanas on the property forced the Department of Health and the School District of Palm Beach County to close the pool for safety reasons.

WPTV visited the pool on Friday and found dozens of iguanas of different sizes sunbathing on the bleachers and deck which was covered in the reptile's excrement.

We spotted large amounts of their feces along the edges of the pool near the bleachers.

"What they leave behind is definitely gross," Lake Worth Beach resident Alyssia Jaume said.

WPTV Alyssia Jaume outlines the destruction that iguanas can cause to property.

She describes the iguana invasion at Lake Worth High School as an oasis for the reptiles.

It's an issue she said she experiences in her backyard daily.

"They like to eat orchids too, I've seen them climbing along the fence, and I've seen their excrement here by the pool," Jaume said.

Officials with the School District of Palm Beach County said despite their efforts to maintain the pool at Lake Worth High School, the pool's filtration and chemical systems were not able to keep up with contaminants by the iguanas.

"We're all having to spend an incredible amount of damage that iguanas are causing to government infrastructure," Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Reinaldo Diaz said. "They're everywhere and they're not going anywhere."

Diaz said the city has spent $100,000+ in iguana prevention infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, they're a problem that's here to stay," Diaz said.

WPTV Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner Reinaldo Diaz discusses how the problem is costing the city.

The city has put up climb-resistant barriers to prevent the reptiles from climbing up power poles and damaging the lines since he said one animal can take out an entire block of power.

"They're a bigger priority than maybe people realize," Diaz said. "Everything that we put out that makes us more resilient against storms we also have to think about making it resilient against animals, especially iguanas."

The city has also put up electric fencing in areas after an iguana caused a large-scale outage to the city's electric utility nearly two years ago, which left 1,400+ people without power.

"That doesn't even factor in people's backyards what they're doing to people's residential pools, the amount of flowers and plants that they eat," Diaz said. "All that stuff is racking up a bill."

He's encouraging residents to make sure the trees and landscaping are trimmed away from power poles as iguanas are known to climb.

The Lake Worth Community High School pool is district-owned, and they said there are no plans to reopen it.

WPTV spoke with Frank Baxley, the athletic director at Lake Worth High School, who said the school hasn't had a swim team for about three years.

He said he would like to restart the swim team program if the pool was fixed and the iguana issue was resolved.

The only district-owned swimming pool that is currently open to the public for leases is at Boca Raton Community High School.