'I think what we've come up with is fairly reasonable': Lake Worth Beach cracks down on valet parking

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Valet parking has been a convenience for visitors heading to downtown Lake Worth Beach, especially during busy weekends. But now, city leaders say that convenience has created unintended consequences—and they're stepping in to make changes.

For months, residents have voiced concerns about worsening traffic congestion and a lack of available street parking. Many say valet services are part of the problem.

"It's about balancing the needs of different groups," said City Commissioner Christopher McVoy. "In this case, it's the self-parkers versus the folks that use valet parking."

While commissioners agree valet parking serves a purpose, they've decided it can no longer operate using public parking spots, particularly on public streets or in residential neighborhoods.

"The conflict comes when those cars are parked in public spots," McVoy said. "Whether it's downtown or residential areas—it takes those spaces away from everyone else."

The city is now enforcing rules to regulate how valet services operate, which includes the following:



Limits on how many public parking spaces can be used for loading and unloading.

Requiring businesses and valet companies to obtain valet parking permits.

Proof that valet operators have permission to park vehicles off public property.

One change limits valet zones to just two on-street spaces per 100 attendees—but some local business owners say that restriction has its challenges.

Shoshana Davidowitz, executive director of the historic Lake Worth Playhouse, says the theatre has unique parking needs that differ from restaurants.

"Everyone comes for a 7:30 p.m. show—at the same time," she said. "Parking becomes an issue fast."

Davidowitz says valet services have been key in helping the 100-year-old venue continue to thrive, and while the theatre does have access to private parking, she hopes restrictions don't deter visitors to the area.

"Do you want more people and revenue coming into your city, so you can have the benefits?" she asked. "Or do you make it so impossible for people to come?"

Commissioners say the new ordinance also addresses liability—ensuring the city isn't held responsible if something happens to a vehicle while under valet care.

"I think what we've come up with is fairly reasonable," McVoy said. "It's about striking a balance. It may not be what everyone wants, but something most people can live with."

The commission is expected to hold a second reading of the ordinance soon. McVoy hopes more business owners will attend to offer input.