How this Lake Worth Beach veteran inspires others to stay active

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — On Veterans Day, Marcus Hayward a U.S. Army veteran of Lake Worth Beach remembers the day his life changed forever.

In July 2010, during his third combat deployment in Afghanistan, Hayward, a special forces weapons sergeant, and K9 Ellie drove over a landmine in their ATV.

“I was in the passenger’s side, the weapon’s sergeant was in the driver’s side,” recalls Hayward. “A bomb came in between both of us.”

The improvised explosive device took his left leg and damaged his eye, face, and left hand.

“Being with some of the best people you can be with, special forces, power rescue, they all patched me up and kind of basically saved my life,” shared Hayward.

A local veteran remembers July 29th, 2010 — the day his life changed forever. Marcus Hayward was in Afghanistan when a bomb exploded under his ATV, taking his left leg. pic.twitter.com/7lsaWUBsUf — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) November 12, 2024

Hayward spent two years recovering and adapting to his prosthetic. He says his support system during those times meant everything.

“I realized that I’m not only here for myself, I’m here for my wife, my two children and hopefully me being a little bit healthier is gonna help prolong myself a little bit longer on that journey,” says Hayward.

Hayward has not let his prosthetic stop him from accomplishing physical competitions. He has completed multiple cross-fit challenges and and is using his fitness story to inspire other veterans.

“Anything that I can do that hopefully is gonna help a fellow veteran, someone that’s wounded in combat, and even just down and out,” Hayward said.

Haywards wants veterans to find freedom and strength in movement, just like he did.

“I think we’re put here to serve people in general and if I can be of service and I can help push someone to like 'Okay well, he had a bad day but he’s still making the most out of it,' that’s a win,” stated Hayward.

On this Veterans Day, he leaves a message to those who served for the country.

“To all the veterans,” shared Hayward. “They are what makes America great.”