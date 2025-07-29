Heat wave increases demand for Lake Worth Beach gym that's in need of expensive repairs

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A relentless heat wave continues to grip Palm Beach County, increasing the demand for indoor recreation centers, particularly among families seeking refuge from the soaring temperatures.

One facility that has emerged as a vital resource for the community is the Norman J Wimbley Gym in Lake Worth Beach, though it is currently in desperate need of major repairs.

City officials in Lake Worth Beach confirmed that there have been ongoing issues with the gym's air conditioning unit, leading patrons to resort to propping open doors for ventilation while waiting for a solution.

Recently, a new air conditioning unit was installed; however, there is still a significant amount of work required to ensure the facility meets community needs adequately.

WPTV’s investigation revealed that the city needs $357,312 to address various repairs identified at the gym.

The breakdown of necessary repairs includes:

- ADA Restroom Construction / Tile

- Plumbing System Complete

- Men/Women Bathrooms, Fixtures, Partitions, Finishes

- Entrance Door Replacement

- Electrical Systems Complete/Light Fixtures

- Drinking Fountain with Bottle Filler

- Interior Paint Complete

- Exterior Signage Upgrade

- Security System/Cameras/WIFI

- Upper Metal Panel Covers to Prevent Damage

- HVAC System Duct Cleaning and Painting

- New Portable Basketball Hoops

- Motorizing Existing Basketball Hoops

- Second Story Storage Area Staircase

Retha Lowe, who helped establish the gym nearly 30 years ago, emphasized the importance of proper repairs over temporary fixes. "Since '98, sure things go wrong, let's not continue to keep patching, let's fix it so it can last another 20 years, another 30 years," she said.

Lowe recounted how the gym was built in a predominantly minority community previously beset by crime.

The facility has since inspired pride among residents, as it honors a former Lake Worth Community High School basketball star.

In addition to serving as a destination for sporting activities, it has become a vital escape from the oppressive heat.

"It has become one of the greatest resources to come here in the community because it is so hot," said Lowe. "It's where we come together, it's not just for the kids playing basketball; this gym was designed for people to come in and do after-school studies, help educate our kids, help with the reading."

The gym serves as a lifeline for the community, functioning as one of the few indoor spaces available for sports, activities, and a hub for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's Youth Police Athletic League (PAL).

"This has been one of the best years of my life," said Josh Laurente, a participant in his first year with the PAL program. "Every time it's like super-hot, and it's like 90 or 100 degrees outside," Laurente reflected, commenting on the refreshing environment inside the gym.

With the escalating need for repairs, the city is seeking funding through the Community Development Block Grant, a program designed to support improvements to public facilities like the gym.

"I know this place will be much better in the future and for generations to come," Laurente added.

City officials stated that the grant proposal is currently awaiting final approval from the Palm Beach County Commissioners, with a vote anticipated in October.