LIVE AT 3 PM: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Palm Beach State College

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida's governor, the first lady and the state's surgeon general will be in Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon.

According to a written statement from the governor's office, Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be at Palm Beach State College near Lake Worth Beach.

The trio will speak at 3 p.m. inside a science building at the college.

No other details were immediately available.

