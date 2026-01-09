Florida tests find heavy metals in 16 of 24 baby formulas sold in state

BARTOW, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is putting a spotlight on infant formula safety.

The state's Make America Healthy Again commission on Friday unveiled early test results raising new concerns about what's in some baby formula.

According to the commission, lab testing of 24 formulas found arsenic or other potentially harmful substances in 16 of them.

"The Florida Department of Health tested 24 infant formula products widely available in Florida and found elevated levels of heavy metals like mercury in 16, pointing to systemic problems in sourcing or manufacturing," DeSantis said. "That's why Florida has stepped up to protect our most vulnerable, working with federal partners to drive accountability and give families more options. Thanks to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., families on WIC will be able to select from a wider variety of infant formulas if they want to switch products based on the findings of the Healthy Florida First Initiative."

The findings largely mirror a recent Consumer Reports investigation, which tested 41 powdered formulas sold nationwide.

About half contained potentially concerning levels of at least one contaminant — substances like arsenic, lead, PFAS, BPA, or acrylamide. The other half showed low or no detectable levels, pointing to safer options already on store shelves.

"As a mother, there is nothing more important than protecting our children, and that starts with being able to trust what is in their food," first lady Casey DeSantis said. "Families deserve full transparency and the truth, especially when it comes to products marketed for infants. That is why the Commission under the Healthy Florida First initiative is demanding accountability and putting parents first, so Floridians have the information they need to make confident, informed decisions for their families."

The state's announcement also comes as the formula industry faces renewed scrutiny.

In December, the FDA expanded ByHeart's recall to include every formula the company has ever produced. Not long after Consumer Reports released its findings, federal regulators announced a new initiative aimed at tightening oversight of infant formula.

Florida commission members are expected to use the results to argue that even heavily regulated products can be vulnerable to environmental and manufacturing risks.

This could result in state leaders pushing for stronger testing standards, greater transparency and federal action to reduce exposure risks for infants who depend on formula as their main source of nutrition.

Click here to read the state's full infant formula testing results.