Could townhouses be the answer to more affordable housing in Lake Worth Beach?

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The city of Lake Worth Beach is re-evaluating how it defines townhouses in its zoning code, a move that could impact future development and housing in the area.

Looking to tackle the lack of affordable housing, Lake Worth Beach is considering taking vacant lots like the one on Wingfield Street and turn them into opportunities for home ownership. However, how it may be done is being met with some push-back.

The Lake Worth Beach Commission has proposed an ordinance to change the definition of a "townhouse complex" to allow for two-unit townhouses. Currently, townhouses are limited to three units that are attached and must be owned by one person.

“Because of these little lots being scattered all over the place, we’re trying to encourage or incentivize those lots being developed," Community Sustainability Director William Waters said. "And so, because you can only put two units on it and there is a great interest in the county and around the city for home ownership, the easiest and most effective way is to build a townhouse."

Residents of the area believe it should stay to a limit of three units until there are better options on the table.

“The two-unit townhouses, they fit on smaller parcels of land throughout Lake Worth Beach, and so there’s the concern that there will be overdevelopment," Amy Mihelich said. "It could really change the look and feel of a lot of neighborhoods."

Waters says with a growing need for workforce housing in the city, this would be more cost-effective while making space for multiple owners.

“The townhouse is on a lot of record, because it’s on its own lot the financing for construction and the financing for sale is a little bit easier and more conducive for people in the affordable or workforce housing range,” said Waters.

Waters says the city is currently short 20,0000 workforce housing units. 400 will be available within the next year, all of which are rentals. While this definition change may be a solution, residents want more input.

“We’re just saying that it should have strict compatibility and design guidelines, and also the thing with the townhouses is that now they’re allowed in single-family, two-family zoning with staff approval, so we’re also suggesting that they change that to conditional use permits so that it goes before the board and the community can have input and say into the compatibility with the neighborhood,” Mihelich said. “It’s just having safety nets put in place to not just have developers come in for profit.”

A move to approve or disapprove the ordinance will be held Dec. 17 at the Lake Worth Beach Commission meeting, with a second reading and public hearing scheduled for Jan. 7.

