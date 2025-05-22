Concerns over homelessness at Bryant Park spill into downtown Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The growing homeless population at Bryant Park is raising safety and business concerns in downtown Lake Worth Beach. Business owners said the issue is starting to affect foot traffic, particularly during the slower summer months.

Andy Amoroso, who has owned The Tacky Tourist downtown for more than 30 years, said the situation has worsened over time. He recently intervened when a homeless individual aggressively approached three elderly women walking downtown.

"They panhandle, they get right up on people," Amoroso said. "And if you're a tourist or visitor, you don't feel safe."

He said his business is already slow during the summer—and that public safety concerns could push customers away.

City Commissioner Anthony Segrich said finding a solution isn't straightforward. A patchwork of legal guidelines—including local ordinances, PBSO policy, and a new state law—makes enforcement complicated.

A recently passed Florida statute now allows residents and business owners to sue local governments that knowingly permit overnight sleeping in public spaces. Lake Worth Beach prohibits camping in parks, but enforcement is limited. Meanwhile, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) must weigh the city's policies, state law, and its own internal rules before removing individuals.

"Our legal team has been working with their legal team to try to address trespass laws," Segrich said, "to weigh our ordinances versus PBSO policy versus state law."

Segrich said the city is still assessing how the state law will affect their ability to manage homelessness locally. He also emphasized the need for more individuals to be processed through the legal system, noting another challenge: ensuring the State Attorney's Office is willing to prosecute.

In the meantime, PBSO's Homeless Intervention Team continues its outreach efforts. Segrich said that long-term solutions will require a mix of legal clarity, support systems, and long-range planning.