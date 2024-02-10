Colorful inflatable theme park bounces into Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Imagine 24,000 square feet of colorful bouncing space, featuring a DJ booth and even confetti blasts.

It’s a kid’s dream, but there’s also room for adults to live this fantasy.

The Big Bounce America tour is making a stop in South Florida at the John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach.

They’ll be there this weekend, and return Friday for another weekend of fun.

The traveling inflatable theme park features seven attractions including slides, obstacle courses and the big star of the show: a 24,000-square-foot arena for all the bouncing you care to do in three hours.

Sessions are divided into age groups to keep everyone safe, according to Noa Visnich, who’s managing this tour.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke to Visnich on Saturday morning while they were getting ready to open shop.

She said it’s important for adults to also feel like they can have this type of fun. She said people are so stressed nowadays and their moving inflatable theme park is perfect to disconnect for a while.

Tickets for kids under three years old start at $22, with adult tickets going for $45 and up.

More information about the event can be found here.



