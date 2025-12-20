Candlelight vigil honors mother killed in West Palm Beach shooting, as boyfriend faces murder charge

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A candlelight vigil in Lake Worth on Friday honored the life of a 35-year-old mother who was killed Sunday in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police said Vivienne Otero died after she was shot during an argument. Her boyfriend, Dimitri Reynolds, called 911 and claimed he shot her accidentally, according to police. Reynolds has been arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Candlelight vigil honors mother killed in West Palm Beach shooting

Dozens of family members and friends gathered behind a Lake Worth barber shop, where candles were carefully arranged to spell out “Viv.” Loved ones said the vigil marked the first step in the healing process.

“That’s what I’m trying to do for her is bring the whole family together, keep the kids together and make sure everything goes smoothly,” her brother, Jaime Otero, said.

Vivienne leaves behind five children. Jaime said he is stepping in to raise them.

“We’re family. Those are my kids, too,” he said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do when you have a family. Like, if that’s your family, you take in your family, look out for family.”

Those who attended the vigil said they wanted to remember Vivienne Otero for the impact she had on others.

“You never realize how much impact somebody has until they pass away and my sister had a big impact and I’m proud of her and I’m happy that she had the impact that she had and she touched the people that she touched,” Jaime said.

He has set up a GoFundMe to help support the children. While he acknowledged the challenges ahead, he said he is committed to caring for them.

“It’s a financial burden, but it’s a burden I’m willing to bear,” he said.

Family members said Vivienne’s legacy continues through the people she influenced.

"I know she impacted so many people's lives and made them look at life from a different perspective," Jaime said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.