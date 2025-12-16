Homeless man shoots, kills ex-girlfriend in her car in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm after allegedly shooting and killing a woman inside her car in downtown West Palm Beach.

According to the arrest report, police received a call at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday from a man at the intersection of Sapodilla Avenue and Clematis Street saying, "Me and my girlfriend got into it, and we were fighting when the gun went off, and I accidentally shot her." The caller then hung up.

At the time, a lieutenant with the West Palm Beach Police Department was driving east on Clematis Street when he was flagged down by a man later identified as Dimitri Reynolds, 51. Reynolds told the lieutenant that he shot his girlfriend and thinks she is dead.

Reynolds showed the lieutenant the victim inside her car in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the cheek. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by fire rescue officials.

The investigation revealed that Reynolds was in an on-and-off relationship with the victim for several years. The victim had gotten into a new relationship in the past month, and Reynolds was no longer living with her and was homeless.

The day before the shooting, police were called to the victim's home because Reynolds told her he was there with a gun and threatened to shoot everyone. When the police arrived, Reynolds had fled the scene. The arrest report states that there were previously documented cases of domestic issues between Reynolds and the victim.

Reynolds was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early Monday morning and is being held without bond.

The victim has not been identified.