Art teacher inspiring next generation of creatives at Lake Worth Community High School

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a weekend filled with color, creativity, and community as downtown Lake Worth Beach transforms into a massive outdoor gallery.

The Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival, known as the largest event of its kind in the country, is back and promises to dazzle spectators with breathtaking chalk art masterpieces.

WATCH: Art teacher Brent Bludworth shares what it's like participating in the festival

Art teacher inspiring next generation of creatives

Each year, hundreds of talented artists take to the streets armed with chalk and imagination, turning the pavement into stunning works of art. From intricate portraits to vibrant landscapes, the festival showcases creativity on a grand scale. It's an event that draws not only art enthusiasts, but also families and curious onlookers who come to marvel at the artistry and celebrate the vibrant culture of Lake Worth Beach.

For Brent Bludworth, a second-generation art teacher at Lake Worth Community High School, this festival is about much more than creating art—it's about inspiring the next generation. Bludworth, who has been teaching for 29 years and participating in the festival for over 20 years, brings his students along to experience the joy of public art.

"Imperfection is better than perfection," Bludworth said. "You don't necessarily have to be an artist to be an artist. You just have to claim it and do it. You can be a doctor and an artist, a musician and an artist."

WATCH: What you should know about Lake Worth Beach Painting Festival

Street Painting festival returns to Lake Worth Beach this weekend

Bludworth recalls the one time he participated in the festival solo, completing a massive 12-foot by 12-foot piece in a single day. It was a physically challenging experience that led him to invite his students to join him the following year. Since then, sharing the street painting experience with his students has become a cherished tradition.

For many of his students, the festival is a unique outlet for self-expression.

"You put feeling into art, you put imagination into art, your emotions," student Jasmine Patterson said.

Bludworth believes the festival offers something the classroom can't: real-world recognition.

"When somebody stops and says, 'That is awesome,' it's a big confidence boost," he explains. "You don't get that in the classroom from total strangers."

Whether you're an art enthusiast, a curious visitor, or simply looking for something fun to do, the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is taking place all weekend.