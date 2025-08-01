Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Area deemed safe by sheriff's office after military ordnance discovered on Lake Worth Beach

Beach was evacuated and patrons at Benny's on the Beach sheltered in place while the Bomb Squad removed the marker
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach was evacuated Thursday night and nearby roadways were closed after a military ordnance marker was discovered.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), just before 6 p.m., a beachgoer picked up the marker and brought it to a lifeguard, who alerted PBSO.

The beach was evacuated and patrons at Benny's on the Beach sheltered in place while the Bomb Squad removed the marker.

The area was reopen by 8 p.m.

Military ordnances—which can include weapons or ammunition—have washed up on Florida beaches before. PBSO warns anyone who comes across one to not touch it, and to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

