Area deemed safe by sheriff's office after military ordnance discovered on Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach was evacuated Thursday night and nearby roadways were closed after a military ordnance marker was discovered.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), just before 6 p.m., a beachgoer picked up the marker and brought it to a lifeguard, who alerted PBSO.

The beach was evacuated and patrons at Benny's on the Beach sheltered in place while the Bomb Squad removed the marker.

The area was reopen by 8 p.m.

Military ordnances—which can include weapons or ammunition—have washed up on Florida beaches before. PBSO warns anyone who comes across one to not touch it, and to contact law enforcement.