Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Old military equipment found on Indian River County beach

Patrick Air Force Base authorities respond to 1800 block of South Highway A1A
The 1800 block of South Highway A1A, south of Vero Beach, on June 22, 2022.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
The 1800 block of South Highway A1A, south of Vero Beach, on June 22, 2022.
The 1800 block of South Highway A1A, south of Vero Beach, on June 22, 2022.jpg
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 11:57:06-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to an Indian River County beach Wednesday morning after authorities said old military equipment was found.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an "old military ordnance" was spotted on the beach in the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, south of Vero Beach.

An ordnance can include all kinds of military supplies, typically for combat, like weapons, ammunition, combat vehicles, and maintenance equipment.

Authorities from Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County responded to the scene, along with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Indian River County Fire Rescue.

"Beachgoers need to keep 600 feet away from the ordnance," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms