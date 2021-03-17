Veteran mortgage lender creating 600 jobs in West Palm Beach

WESAT PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Maryland-based veteran mortgage lender, NewDay USA, is creating 600 jobs in downtown West Palm Beach.

The company offers support for veterans when purchasing a home or refinancing for lower monthly mortgage payments.

The announcement comes as a new high rise office building, 360 Rosemary, continues to take shape in the Rosemary Square neighborhood.

Once complete, the a portion of the building will house NewDay USA employees, establishing the company’s second headquarter on the east coast.

“A lot of our leaders will be relocating to that area so that we have a strong training base there,” said said Pooja Bansal, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Communications for NewDay USA. “Then we will be hiring local.”

The new positions come with the promise of high-paying salaries with a focus on training employees to grow within the company.

“A lot of our employees are currently fresh graduates who receive a minimum base of 60,000 dollars,” said Bansal. “With the additional bonuses and commissions, the average salary is of any employee is 90,000 dollars.”

According to the NewDay USA website, “Starting salaries at $60K, with many going on to earn six-figures in their first year.”

NewDay USA offers an accelerated underwriting program which includes training and experience to obtain the certifications needed to become a licensed NewDayUSA and VA Released Underwriter.

The job description also boasts ‘great pay, great benefits, great friendships’ with no experience necessary.

The mortgage lender is also currently accepting applications for account executive, accountant, and IT specialist positions.

“We hire fresh graduates and then we train them to be a successful mortgage banker,” said Bansal.

Bansal says she recently visited South Florida and met with college deans of Palm Beach Atlantic University, Florida Atlantic University, and Lynn University ahead of spring graduation.

The trip also included meetings with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County.

“For 8 years, the Business Development Board has been leading a ‘Wall Street South’ initiative focused on bringing more financial service firms to Palm Beach County,” said Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County.

NewDay USA plans to create the 600 positions in downtown West Palm Beach over the course of two years.

The first wave of hiring is expected to take place at the end of the summer.

Once a candidate is hired they enter a paid training program at the company’s ‘NewDay University’.

NewDay USA is expected to move into 360 Rosemary this fall after construction is complete.

For more information about NewDay USA or to apply for the opportunities available, click here.

