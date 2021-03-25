Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Upcoming job fair seeks to employ residents on probation, others

Event to be held April 24 in Belle Glade
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
WPTV
Job fair at West Palm Beach Marriott Dec. 7
Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:08:44-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — April is Second Chance Month and the group People of Purpose are inviting the public to an upcoming job fair.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

The event will take place April 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Florida Department of Children and Families in Belle Glade.

The location is formerly the Florida Department of Revenue Child Support Program building at 2990 N Main St.

People who are encouraged to attend are:

  • Those on probation who cannot get a job
  • Those with court costs who cannot pay them
  • Those who would like more information concerning their voting rights or who would like to register to vote
  • Those interested in education opportunities

Some of the many organizations that will be attending are Riviera Beach Reentry, The Lords Place Reentry, CareerSource, Palm Beach Public Defender Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff, Palm Beach State College and more.

Hot dogs, chips and soda will be available to those who attend at no charge.

Contact William Freeman at (561) 530-9169 or wfreeman240@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Resources and Information
We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast