Upcoming job fair seeks to employ residents on probation, others

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — April is Second Chance Month and the group People of Purpose are inviting the public to an upcoming job fair.

The event will take place April 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Florida Department of Children and Families in Belle Glade.

The location is formerly the Florida Department of Revenue Child Support Program building at 2990 N Main St.

People who are encouraged to attend are:



Those on probation who cannot get a job

Those with court costs who cannot pay them

Those who would like more information concerning their voting rights or who would like to register to vote

Those interested in education opportunities

Some of the many organizations that will be attending are Riviera Beach Reentry, The Lords Place Reentry, CareerSource, Palm Beach Public Defender Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff, Palm Beach State College and more.

Hot dogs, chips and soda will be available to those who attend at no charge.

Contact William Freeman at (561) 530-9169 or wfreeman240@gmail.com for more information.

