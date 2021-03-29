3-day hiring event for 'Bloomin' Brands' restaurants held next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here's another sign the restaurant industry is making a rebound.

Bloomin' Brands restaurants are hiring.

The company owns the popular chains Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill.

The company will hold a three-day hiring event next week.

They're holding both virtual and on-site interviews at local restaurants for hourly positions including servers and line cooks.

Tuesday, April 6

On-site interview: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Virtual interview: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

On-site interview: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Virtual interview: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Onsite interview: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See more details at www.bloominbrands.com or schedule a virtual interview at https://calendly.com/bbi-hiringevent.