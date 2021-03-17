The Breakers hotel seeks to hire restaurant workers

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach is hiring!

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

The historic luxury hotel, a Palm Beach County landmark, is seeking to add team members to its restaurant team.

Positions are available for cooks, servers, bartenders and hosts.

The Breakers is hosting a job fair March 23 to help fill these roles.

The Breakers Food and Bev Job Fair is available by invitation only.

Interested applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays.

Visit their website to apply and explore further career opportunities with The Breakers.

