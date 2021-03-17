Menu

The Breakers hotel seeks to hire restaurant workers

Job fair to be held March 23
WPTV
The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:22:16-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach is hiring!

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

The historic luxury hotel, a Palm Beach County landmark, is seeking to add team members to its restaurant team.

Positions are available for cooks, servers, bartenders and hosts.

The Breakers is hosting a job fair March 23 to help fill these roles.

The Breakers Food and Bev Job Fair is available by invitation only.

Interested applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays.

Visit their website to apply and explore further career opportunities with The Breakers.

