SubCulture Coffee offering resume tips, workshops for job seekers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SubCulture Coffee is finding a unique way to connect job seekers with insightful information during their search.

Right now, the napkins at the coffee shop’s West Palm Beach and Jupiter locations are imprinted with tips to help customers polish up their resume.

The resume advice comes directly from Nicole Anderson, CEO and owner of MEND, a human resources solutions firm based in West Palm Beach.

MEND has teamed up with SubCulture Coffee to educate the community with the latest information on what employers are looking for during the hiring process.

The workshops will cover different aspects of the job hunt including resume writing and interview skills.

SubCulture will be providing coffee as well.

The events are free and open to the public.

Friday, April 2

SubCulture Coffee

509 Clematis Street

West Palm Beach

3:30pm – 5:30pm

Friday, April 9th

SubCulture Coffee

Harbourside Place

107 Front Street

Jupiter

3:30pm – 5:30pm

For more information, click here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/488066612556727