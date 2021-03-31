Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

SubCulture Coffee offering resume tips, workshops for job seekers

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
SubCulture Coffee in downtown West Palm Beach.
Resume tips on napkins at SubCulture Coffee.
Resume tips on napkins at SubCulture Coffee.
Resume tips on napkins at SubCulture Coffee.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 14:31:03-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SubCulture Coffee is finding a unique way to connect job seekers with insightful information during their search.

Right now, the napkins at the coffee shop’s West Palm Beach and Jupiter locations are imprinted with tips to help customers polish up their resume.

The resume advice comes directly from Nicole Anderson, CEO and owner of MEND, a human resources solutions firm based in West Palm Beach.

MEND has teamed up with SubCulture Coffee to educate the community with the latest information on what employers are looking for during the hiring process.

The workshops will cover different aspects of the job hunt including resume writing and interview skills.

SubCulture will be providing coffee as well.

The events are free and open to the public.

Friday, April 2
SubCulture Coffee
509 Clematis Street
West Palm Beach
3:30pm – 5:30pm

Friday, April 9th
SubCulture Coffee
Harbourside Place
107 Front Street
Jupiter
3:30pm – 5:30pm

For more information, click here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/488066612556727

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Resources and Information
We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast