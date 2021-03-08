Menu

Struggles and triumphs of COVID-19, 1 year later

WPTV
'The Rebound: South Florida, The Struggles and Triumphs: One Year Later'
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 09:48:18-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is taking a look back at the year of COVID-19.

The first presumed case was announced March 1, 2020. Since then, the world has changed.

"The Rebound South Florida: The Struggles and Triumphs One Year Later" takes a look at how Floridians have adapted, from unemployment to COVID-19 treatments and the struggles with mental health.

It also examines what has been done to help people during the past year, including CARES Act funding, Small Business Administration loans and increased food distribution sites.

