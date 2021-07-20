School District of Palm Beach County hosting 2 hiring events this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is ramping up hiring with just three weeks to go before the start of the new school year.

There will be a School Food Service Job Fair today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seminole Ridge High School Cafeteria at 4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in Loxahatchee.

The district is looking to fill part-time food service assistant positions across the county.

Most positions include a set schedule of 20-25 hours per week with a five-hour workday, which ends by 2 p.m. Leaders say this gives employees the flexibility to attend college, take a second job, or spend time with family.

Starting pay is $12 an hour. Positions offer an opportunity for advancement by training and promoting from within.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, pass a drug screen, and a level-two background test with a $99 fee, in addition to passing a physical demand test to lift 35 pounds. Cashier and/or food service experience is a plus.

Applicants who are unable to attend the job fair may also apply online or email sfshr@palmbeachschools.org for information.

To apply, visit palmbeachschools.org/jobs.

In addition, there will be a transportation job fair on Thursday.

The School District of Palm Beach County Transportation Services Department is hosting a job fair to hire bus drivers from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Central Transportation, located at 3376 Summit Blvd., in West Palm Beach.

The district says successful candidates will be paid for up to 80 hours during training. Trainees who become school bus drivers will receive a starting pay of $15.08 per hour, full benefits including medical, dental, and vision insurance, scheduled time off including Thanksgiving and Winter breaks, Spring Break, summer, and other holidays, as well as the ability to participate in the Florida Retirement Program.

If you are interested, you are encouraged to apply before the job fair. Those with an application in the online application system will receive an interview at the fair. Those without a registered application are encouraged to bring their work history including addresses, contact phone numbers, supervisor’s name, and their Driver’s License. A driving record would also be helpful.

Staff will be available to help applicants input their application into the system. If time allows, those individuals may receive an interview or will be scheduled for an interview slot in the near future. Candidates who are unable to attend the job fair can stop by Central Transportation any time between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to get information and to apply.

To expedite the application process, candidates should obtain a complete driving record online, or by visiting their local Department of Motor Vehicle Service Center, Tax Collector’s Office, or Courthouse. Applicants who have relocated from another state must provide a complete driving record from that state as well.

Minimum requirements for the school bus driver position are as follows:



Must be a licensed driver for at least five (5) years.

Have a good driving record with no more than two moving violations within an 18-month period, and no more than one moving violation per year for the last three years.

Must be clear of any suspensions or revocations for driving while intoxicated/under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol within the last seven years.

The driving record must be clear of the following infractions for the previous seven years:



Leaving the scene of an accident where there was an injury or property damage.

Reckless driving resulting in an accident.

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The driving record must not show a pattern of:

Violating the law.

Unsafe or reckless driving.

For further assistance, please contact Transportation at (561) 242-6515 or (561) 242-6512.