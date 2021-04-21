St. Lucie Public Schools hosts Kindergarten Round-Up and Enrollment event

This week, St. Lucie Public Schools is hosting a series of kindergarten round-up and student enrollment events to get kids ready for the new school year.

The school district announced last week it would return to full in-person learning for all students next year.

The enrollment event is being described as a "one-stop shop" for parents who need to get their kids signed up for school.

It is geared toward parents of kindergarteners, 6th graders not in a K8 school, out-of-zone students and students new to St. Lucie County.

Staff members from the student assignment department, as well as transportation, Exceptional Student Education, and more will be on hand to assist families with the process.

Parents should bring their child's original birth certificate, shot record and two proofs of address. If you don't have some of those documents, staff will assist you in getting what you need.

The schedule is as follows:

April 21: Samuel S. Gaines Academy - Gymnasium, 11 A.M.- 7 P.M.

April 22: St. Lucie West Centennial High School - Auditorium, 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

April 23: Southport Middle School – Gymnasium, 11 A.M.- 7 P.M.

Any new kindergartner who registers will receive a free backpack with school supplies and current students who refer a family member or friend to enroll will receive a 'swag bag' from the district.

Cheif Communications Officer Lydia Martin says, "this year we really wanted to recapture some of those students who sat out a year because of the pandemic, we did have a number of students who their parents and families decided to stay at home for another year and so we're excited to welcome those students back into our schools."

She says now is the time to take action. "We really just want to get our families registered as early as possible, sometimes families wait until a week before school and by then it's a little bit too late for us to work out any kinks and we want to have plenty of time for all of the documentation they need."

Martin adds, "something new for this year is we will be holding a kindergarten kick-off at each of the schools so before school starts, the kindergarteners will get to meet their teacher at their school, walk through the campus, learn about where they're going to be eating lunch, where they're going to have recess and just to orient them to the school procedure."

To learn more, or if you can't make it to one of the events, click here.