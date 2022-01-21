Watch

Rebound

Actions

Scripps Research sells Palm Beach County campus to University of Florida

Discussion about merger started to gain public attention last summer
items.[0].videoTitle
Scripps Research is transferring all assets associated with its 30-acre campus in Jupiter to University of Florida.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 19:07:22-05

JUPITER, Fla. — For just $100, the University of Florida will acquire Scripps Research Florida's assets, including three buildings in Jupiter, 70 acres of vacant land, and other assets and liabilities upon the integration of the nonprofit's biomedical operation with the state university's academic health center's research operation.  

On Nov. 16, Scripps and UF announced a definitive agreement to pair the private and public institutions.  

The discussion about the merger started to gain public attention last summer.  

Details of the transfer are spelled out in an Asset Transfer Agreement that WPTV obtained this week.  

As part of the agreement, Scripps will transfer all assets associated with the 30-acre Scripps Florida campus in Jupiter, situated within Palm Beach County’s innovation corridor — property, buildings, equipment and adjacent 70-acre tract to the University of Florida.  

The campus, one of the top National Institutes of Health-supported research centers in the state, includes more than 40 faculty-led laboratories supported by a 500-member team dedicated to understanding an array of illnesses and seeking to generate effective treatments.  

According to UF Health, the closing date was pushed back to April in agreement with Scripps to ensure there is plenty of time to transition employees to UF and to maintain continuity of benefits.  

In addition, this also allows more time to transfer grants and visas to UF, a process dependent on the federal government.  

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast