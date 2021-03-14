School employees in Martin, Palm Beach counties get single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More COVID-19 vaccines were made available to teachers Saturday as some Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County schools and gyms became vaccination clinics.

"So to get the vaccine today, it's wonderful. We're so grateful," Martin County teacher Katherine Snore said.

Snore was among those getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

School district officials said about 900 vaccines were to be administered at Martin County High School, where 30 people at a time were allowed into the gym. Snore said this is part of the process of getting back to some sort of normalcy.

"The sooner everyone gets the vaccine, the sooner we can be together with our friends and family and full classrooms and full services again," said Snore.

Vaccinations were also being offered for School District of Palm Beach County faculty and staff.

There were four school locations that were hosting walk-up vaccine clinics, including one at Jaega Middle School. Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said the state provided the district with a total of 5,000 doses. He said 1,500 were used Saturday.

"This right here is going to be the game-changer so that we won't have the same struggles and battles, trying to get back on campuses like we did last summer," said Fennoy.

Employees have to be age 50 and older, but employees of any age deemed medically vulnerable by their doctor could be vaccinated with the proper documentation.

"My hope is, this semester with all of the sites that are popping up across our county, that the fall we can be as normal as most of us expect it to be," said Fennoy.

The school district in Palm Beach county says there will be another opportunity Sunday for school employees including those in charter and private schools to get vaccinated at their four locations.

The vaccination sites are:

● Jeaga Middle School, 3777 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach

● John I. Leonard High School, 4701 10th Ave. N, Greenacres

● Atlantic Community Senior High School, 2455 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

● Lake Shore Middle School, 425 W. Canal St. N, Belle Glade

The school district advised not to arrive at one of the vaccination sites earlier than 8:30 a.m. In addition, anyone who has already received a dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should not visit these sites to receive a vaccination.