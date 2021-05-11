Palm Beach County school playgrounds reopen with policy changes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday is a big day many young Palm Beach County students have been looking forward to, as school playgrounds will open for the first time this school year.

The School District of Palm Beach County says playtimes may be staggered to accommodate social distancing, and face masks will be optional for students.

Maintenance staff spent the past few days cleaning and evaluating the playground equipment to get it ready for students today. Students will also be advised to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after using the playground.

The district also clarified other outdoor face covering protocols. Students are not required to wear facial coverings during outdoor physical education classes or outside recess with their teacher if maintaining social distancing of at least six feet or more is possible.

Masks are required when social distancing outdoors is not possible.

