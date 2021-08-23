Watch

Rebound

Actions

Palm Beach County School District updates protocols for athletic events

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Palm Beach County School District logo
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 18:03:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District announced Monday its protocols for athletic events have been updated.

The district said in a news release that the initiative comes as part of an ongoing effort to keep students and visitors safe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following updates take effect Monday, Aug. 23.

· Spectator capacity has been reduced to 50%, allowing a maximum of 2,000 spectators in a stadium, and 700 in a gym. The swim deck at Boca Raton Community High School will also have a 50% spectator capacity as well.

· Digital ticketing is available. Download the GoFan app or visit GoFan.co to purchase tickets online before the event.

· Concessions (when available) will have bottled beverage options and pre-packaged snacks available for purchase.

· Masks will be required for all spectators both outdoors and indoors in compliance with School Board Board Policy 2.065.

· Social distancing will be incorporated into venue seating plans for spectators as best as possible to comply with the 50% capacity level requirement. Distancing is strongly recommended at all events, both indoors and outdoors.

· Practices will be closed to the public on all 24 traditional public high school campuses, with the exception of college coaches and recruiters.

· Sanitization of bleachers and equipment will occur after each event, utilizing the UNX Disinfecting program.

The school district will host a Facebook Live Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss athletic protocols and answer questions.

To watch and participate, visit the school district's Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast