Palm Beach County School District updates protocols for athletic events

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District announced Monday its protocols for athletic events have been updated.

The district said in a news release that the initiative comes as part of an ongoing effort to keep students and visitors safe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following updates take effect Monday, Aug. 23.

· Spectator capacity has been reduced to 50%, allowing a maximum of 2,000 spectators in a stadium, and 700 in a gym. The swim deck at Boca Raton Community High School will also have a 50% spectator capacity as well.

· Digital ticketing is available. Download the GoFan app or visit GoFan.co to purchase tickets online before the event.

· Concessions (when available) will have bottled beverage options and pre-packaged snacks available for purchase.

· Masks will be required for all spectators both outdoors and indoors in compliance with School Board Board Policy 2.065.

· Social distancing will be incorporated into venue seating plans for spectators as best as possible to comply with the 50% capacity level requirement. Distancing is strongly recommended at all events, both indoors and outdoors.

· Practices will be closed to the public on all 24 traditional public high school campuses, with the exception of college coaches and recruiters.

· Sanitization of bleachers and equipment will occur after each event, utilizing the UNX Disinfecting program.

The school district will host a Facebook Live Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss athletic protocols and answer questions.

To watch and participate, visit the school district's Facebook page.

